No current club in its Ovens and Murray Football League history has ever had a longer finals drought than Wodonga.
The Bulldogs haven't made the top five since 2009, so while there's an allowance for the abandoned 2020 COVID season, it's still 14 years.
Myrtleford's 11-season stretch (1985-95) and Wangaratta's absence of 10 seasons (1994-2003) are other double-figure droughts.
Wodonga has improved steadily under coach Jordan Taylor, who's now in his third season, but Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Wangaratta Rovers, Albury and Lavington start favourites to fill the top five and extend the Bulldogs' finals drought.
ARRIVALS
Bailey Griffiths (South Adelaide), Nick Hynes, Joel Heiner (Dederang-Mount Beauty), Jack O'Sullivan (Koroit), Bob Russell (Tallangatta), Jack Chesser (Culcairn), Nick Beattie (Kiewa-Sandy Creek), Mitch Dinneen, Jack Yelland (Surfers Paradise), Matt Soroczynski (Narre Warren), Tom Haynes (Barnawartha), Jackson Heagney-Steart (returning)
DEPARTURES
Alex Smout (year off full-time football), Jacob Barber, Jayse Brown (overseas), Ethan Redcliffe (Mitta United), Noah Bradshaw (Southport )
VFL LISTED
Hudson Garoni (Werribee), Harry Jones (Williamstown)
WHAT WE SAY
BRENT GODDE: The Bulldogs have had another productive off-season and will boast plenty of depth this year. But a lack of a few more trump cards will see the Bulldogs stuck in the finals wilderness for at least one more season.
ANDREW MOIR: The league would love to see Wodonga play finals because you never like to see a team have a long drought. The 'Dogs have been building under third-year coach Jordan Taylor, but they just need two more superstars to break the drought.
DOES WINNING THE LAST FOUR GAMES IN 2022 HELP THE CLUB?
It can't hurt, but competitive sport is all about winning when you have to and the Bulldogs won only four of the first 14 games. Sometimes in that instance, clubs will talk about just going out and enjoying their footy. It sounds simple, but it's about finding the balance, how can I have fun, but still win?
WHO'S THE SURPRISE PACKET?
Matt Wilson. He has the potential to be the second best player on the list, behind last year's boom recruit Angus Baker. He played some terrific footy at times, but two dislocated kneecaps stalled his progress. Wilson suffered the first in an intraclub match and then against Wodonga Raiders. He can play a variety of positions, including forward, but just needs a decent run.
WILL ANGUS BAKER PLAY MORE MIDFIELD?
Yes and that will please plenty around the league, apart from his midfield opponents. Baker arrived with a big reputation after just missing selection on Essendon's list and he delivered. However, plenty of pundits felt he was wasted in defence, but it was purely because it best suited the team. With Matt Soroczynksi and Jack O'Sullivan to play in defence, it will allow the best player Baker to do more damage in the middle and, more importantly, on the scoreboard.
Q&A WITH JETT CASSIDY
Q: Wodonga won its last four games and you played those games, you must have thought this O and M footy is a piece of cake?
A: (Laughs) I wouldn't go that far, but it was good fun to win some games, especially after struggling at the start.
Q: How do you explain winning only four of the first 14 and then winning four straight?
A: Our finals hopes were gone and we played with a lot more freedom. We took advantage of it and there was no real loss coming into any of the games.
Q: That's the trick now though, how do you play with that freedom when you're so desperate to win?
A: You just play the way we want to play and hope it goes in our favour.
Q: Where have you tried to improve over summer?
A: Last year after playing a couple of games, I noticed the jump in fitness, so I decided to get fairly fit. JT (coach Jordan Taylor) put it on us young blokes to get fit and he said it will give us an advantage for the following year.
Q: Take us through the extras you did over summer to get fitter?
A: I took a couple of weeks off and then got straight back into it, I started going on much longer runs and followed the program that the personal trainer gave us, just to try and get the k's into my legs.
