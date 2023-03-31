Yes and that will please plenty around the league, apart from his midfield opponents. Baker arrived with a big reputation after just missing selection on Essendon's list and he delivered. However, plenty of pundits felt he was wasted in defence, but it was purely because it best suited the team. With Matt Soroczynksi and Jack O'Sullivan to play in defence, it will allow the best player Baker to do more damage in the middle and, more importantly, on the scoreboard.