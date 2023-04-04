The Border Mail
Indigo mayor Sophie Price named on local government mayoral advisory panel

By Council News
Updated April 4 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:00am
Indigo mayor Sophie Price, pictured here with Inspector Paul Henry, of Wodonga police, plans to advocate for her region through the panel. picture by James Wiltshire
Indigo's mayor is one of 13 municipal leaders chosen to advise Victoria's Local Government Minister.

