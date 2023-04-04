Indigo's mayor is one of 13 municipal leaders chosen to advise Victoria's Local Government Minister.
Councillor Sophie Price has been named on the local government mayoral advisory panel for 2023, which will meet with the minister Melissa Horne for the first time on Tuesday, April 4.
The panel, a mix of urban, regional and rural mayors, changes annually and is set up to offer the minister advice on legislative, regulatory, strategic and policy issues that affect councils.
Cr Price said flood recovery and costs, infrastructure and the culture of local government were among the topics she hoped to discuss.
"It's a really good opportunity to represent the issues of our area and where they fit in, in a broader local government context," she said.
Ms Horne said the group played an integral role advising on local government matters and community needs.
"I look forward to chairing this important panel and learning from the experience and advice the members will provide throughout the year," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.