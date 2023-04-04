A doubling of the chocolate treats to be discovered will make Easter Eggstravaganza a kids' favourite on Good Friday.
Not only will there be more eggs, the New Life Chapel has also promised a doubling of the entertainment at the free event to be held at The Cube Wodonga.
Last year's event was such a success that it motivated organisers to make this year's festivities even more special.
Twenty thousand chocolate eggs will be scattered around The Cube, ensuring no one will miss out on an Easter treat.
New Life Chapel youth pastor Todd Werner said The Cube was chosen for Easter Eggstravaganza because it was considered a safe place for families.
"Within the space it's all cornered off and we're really happy with the change," he said.
Mr Werner said he had been preparing for the event, which was held last year at Junction Place, for several months.
"This year we are doing a scavenger hunt," he said. "Every kid that comes along will have the choice of eight different things to do on the day.
"They can also have Mrs Pam read the Easter story to them, to hear why it's called Good Friday, or they can just get their face painted."
Mr Werner said there would also be plenty of food on offer for everyone, alongside a youth basketball competition.
"We want to make sure it's fun for all ages, not just aimed at families and kids, with food vans on site and live music from Woodlock."
Mr Werner said New Life was hoping to beat last year's registrations, when 650 children took part.
"If we get around the 1000-mark we will be pumped," he said.
"We want it to be a fun family day. It's a good day out and not just rocking up and waiting for an Easter hunt."
Mr Werner said the aim every year was to make the event "bigger and better, so any donation or sponsorship we get will be used to prepare for next year's event".
Registrations on Friday will begin at 9.45am, with hunts to be run at 10am and 11.30am.
Mr Werner said festivities would finish by 1pm.
"We hope the move and new activities will make it enjoyable for the whole community," he said.
