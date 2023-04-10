An inaugural Border cricket tournament for players of all abilities has raised almost $7000 for suicide prevention and awareness.
The Last Man Stands Border Bash was held over the Easter weekend with all proceeds donated to Survivors of Suicide and Friends for the 2023 Winter Solstice.
Last Man Stands Albury-Wodonga manager JJ Burton said 11 teams featured at Noreuil Park.
"We wanted to make it a bit more than just a cricket tournament that we've all been to. We wanted to give it some purpose, so we got behind Winter Solstice," he said.
"We had two teams from Sydney, two from Illawarra and one from Melbourne, but there was individual players from Port Macquarie, all the way down to Tasmania.
"Playing this cricket, I believe will prevent some suicides, because people aren't isolated and they know they've got a mob."
The Border Bash raised $6750 through an auction and raffle at Public House, as well as yabby races at The Thirsty Devil Brewery.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
