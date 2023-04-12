The Border Mail
Police at Benalla abattoir as 30 protesters chain themselves inside

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 13 2023 - 10:32am, first published 9:04am
Police officers and other emergency service workers are at the Benalla abattoir after activists locked themselves inside.

