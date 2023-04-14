MOUNTAIN riders, bush poets and entertainers from all corners of the country are converging on Corryong this weekend.
The annual Man From Snowy River Bush Festival brings thousands together to celebrate Australia's pioneering spirit at the foothills of the Snowy Mountains over four days.
The festival's showcase event, Man from Snowy River Challenge, will again aim to find the modern-day Man from Snowy River.
With preliminary events from Thursday until Saturday, the 10 highest ranked riders take centre stage on Sunday in the final events: Paterson's Brumby Catch and the Kosciusko Stocksaddle Buckjump.
Man from Snowy River Challenge co-ordinator Jasmine Pierce said there were some big changes to this year's format.
"Cross Country and Whipcrack are coming together as the Cattleman's Crack," she said.
"The Stockman's Cut-Out is a new event."
Saturday's street parade will be led by Riley's Riders as they return to Corryong from their week-long journey across the mountains.
Historic machinery and vehicles, ute muster participants, entertainers and emergency services will also be featured in the parade, which starts at 10.30am.
The Hot Rod and Classic Car Show N Shine will follow from 11.30am in the festival grounds.
The Poetry and Music Competition signature events The Man from Snowy River Recitation, Jack Riley Heritage Award (for musicians, poets or yarn spinners) and the Carol Reffold Memorial One Minute Poem Award return this year.
The Jack Riley Heritage Award competition runs on Saturday with the One Minute poetry competition on Sunday.
Aussie Bush Idol Finals will run on the Main Stage at the Recreation Reserve on Saturday from 5.30pm after heats earlier in the day.
Each finalist will perform two songs.
High Country residents gain free access to the festival on Sunday.
The festival runs from 7am to midnight on Saturday and and 7am to 4pm on Sunday.
The live stream is available at: https://bit.ly/bushfestival
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.