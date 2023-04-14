The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dangerous driver back in custody after driving on wrong side of road

By Albury Court
April 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheyne Orcher was again given a prison term this week.
Cheyne Orcher was again given a prison term this week.

A dangerous driver and drug dealer banned from the roads until 2028 has been locked up again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.