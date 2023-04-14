Dangerous driver back in custody after driving on wrong side of road

A dangerous driver and drug dealer banned from the roads until 2028 has been locked up again.
Cheyne Orcher was jailed in Albury Local Court this week for pursuit and other driving offences he committed in 2020 and 2017.
The 32-year-old, who has spent much of his life in prison, came to the attention of Albury officers on June 22, 2020, when he drove a car with stolen plates in Lavington.
"The accused is well known to police and has an extensive history in both New South Wales and Victoria," police told the court.
At the time of the incident, he was on bail and banned from getting into the driver's seat of any vehicle, and was unlicensed.
He had faced 17 charges in Victoria at the time, including for gun possession and dangerous driving while pursued.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was also dealt with in Albury court this week over a high speed chase on November 22, 2017.
Police were parked on Mate Street and noticed Orcher driving a silver Ford Falcon.
When he spotted the officers, he sped into Bellevue Street, hit 100km/h in a 50km/h zone and drove on the wrong side of David Street to avoid arrest.
He ran a red light and continued on the wrong side of the road before police called off the chase.
Police found Orcher at a Koonawarra Street home in North Albury on May 28, 2020.
Officers had spotted an Audi which had previously evaded officers on Union road.
Entry was forced and Orcher and two others were arrested.
He was taken into custody in Wodonga a few months later after ramming multiple police cars.
The 32-year-old was this week jailed until at least November 23 after receiving a minimum jail term of eight months with a 16 month maximum.
