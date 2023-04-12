Driver flips car in bad weather conditions at Mount Hotham

A driver has escaped injury in a rollover at Mt Hotham, with police issuing warnings about weather conditions on the mountain.
The Harrietville man, 36, lost control of his vehicle on a slight bed in wet, slippery and foggy conditions on Wednesday.
Police were alerted about 5pm after the vehicle hit an embankment and flipped onto its side on the Great Alpine Road..
Leading Senior Constable Scott Baldock said the man was uninjured.
"But it just shows the need to take care," he said.
"It's not the designated snow season yet, but conditions up there can be quite bad.
"It's a reminder for people to slow down and take care when they're driving in those conditions."
People aren't legally required to carry snow chains, but Leading Senior Constable Baldock said "the conditions can turn quite quickly".
The man's vehicle had to be towed.
