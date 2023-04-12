The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver flips car in bad weather conditions at Mount Hotham

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 13 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver flips car in bad weather conditions at Mount Hotham
Driver flips car in bad weather conditions at Mount Hotham

A driver has escaped injury in a rollover at Mt Hotham, with police issuing warnings about weather conditions on the mountain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.