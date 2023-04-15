The Border Mail
South Albury unit sells under hammer for $225,000 after spirited bidding

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated April 15 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:50pm
The one-bedroom unit at Abercorn Street, South Albury, sold under the hammer on Saturday morning by Ray White auctioneer Bob Packer. Picture by Mark Jesser
The one-bedroom unit at Abercorn Street, South Albury, sold under the hammer on Saturday morning by Ray White auctioneer Bob Packer. Picture by Mark Jesser

It was North Melbourne versus Essendon at a South Albury unit auction on Saturday morning, with fierce competition from two footy fans vying for a one-bedroom flat with a starting bid at $200,000.

