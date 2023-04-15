It was North Melbourne versus Essendon at a South Albury unit auction on Saturday morning, with fierce competition from two footy fans vying for a one-bedroom flat with a starting bid at $200,000.
"That's a good deposit," auctioneer Bob Packer quipped before another call came in for $210,00 and bidding increments shrunk to $5000.
"And we're away with another bid at $215,000 - it's like ping-pong - whoa, we have a bid at $220,000."
Mr Packer then took $1000 bidding increments for the one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in Abercorn Street, South Albury.
"It's Essendon versus North Melbourne here," he said. "North Melbourne's now at $220,000. I'll take $1000, not $5000 now, so we're at $220,000 looking for $1000. It's like pulling teeth isn't it? You get two tickets for the grand final for that."
The Essendon fan then slammed down $223,000.
"You going to let Essendon buy your unit?" Mr Packer taunted the North Melbourne fan.
When North Melbourne made a last-ditch bid of $224,000, Essendon came back with the devastating $225,000 attack. It was all over, sold under the hammer.
"Congratulations, sold to you sir, and welcome to the majors."
The only other auction in Albury-Wodonga on Saturday, April 15, was a four-bedroom, two-bathroom brick house at Jones Street, Albury which passed in for $1.06 million and sold after auction for "in the vicinity" of $1.1m.
