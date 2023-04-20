WANT to bag a bargain or find a rare gem?
The 24th annual Jindera Community Garage Sale returns on Sunday morning.
Besides household, garden and shed items and children's toys, sales have offered deceased estates, carnivorous plants, chooks, polymer clay earrings, restored antiques, retro furniture, saddles, garden art, camper trailers and cakes.
The community garage sale is the largest town garage sale of its kind in the Albury-Wodonga region with more than 55 sites registered for Sunday and 1000 visitors drawn to Jindera for it.
Jindera Community Garage Sale co-ordinator Leeny Mason said the popular event got bigger every year.
"We have had a call from a person in Melbourne asking how many houses are registered and telling us that they are very excited as they come up and stay in Albury for the weekend just to attend the Jindera Community Garage Sale," she said.
The Jindera Pioneer Museum ran the first community garage sale in 1999, guided by the organisers of the Chiltern Community Garage Sale Committee.
They operated the garage sale for three years before St Mary's Church, Jindera, organised the event from 2002 to 2017. In 2018 they passed the co-ordination over to Jindera Rural Care Link Inc.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Residents of Jindera village and Jindera postal areas were invited to register their site for the sale each year online, via a QR code or at the Jindera Post Office.
Jindera Bakery caters for the event as well as the egg and bacon barbecue breakfast at the Anglers Club and morning and afternoon tea at the Museum Tea Room.
A cake stall outside the post office will raise funds for a new multipurpose hall at Jindera.
Maps will be available for $2 at the Rural Care Link Op Shop, 83 Urana Street, Jindera (opposite Jindera IGA).
The garage sale starts at 8am.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.