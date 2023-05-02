Nathan Wardius has been tipped to play Ovens and Murray football next season.
The exciting left-footer has kicked 116 goals in 41 games since making his senior debut for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla as a 14-year-old back in 2019.
Wardius booted 11 against the Murray Magpies in round two and followed that bag with three more in a crucial win over Culcairn on Saturday.
"He's a special talent," new Giants recruit Clay Thomas said of Wardius.
"When I'm out there watching him, I'm struggling to believe he's still at this level.
"I've got no doubt he could be playing O and M right now and I think, next year, he will go into town.
"But whatever he does, he's got a lot of upside and he'll quickly become a complete package player."
Wardius, who played two games for North Albury's thirds in 2022, is just one of a number of rising stars catching the eye for the Giants.
"I've been impressed by many but it's the younger boys in particular, the home-grown talent like Jack Kotzur, Harry Kreutzberger, Tom Kohlhagen, Mitch Thomas and of course Nathan," Thomas said.
"They're not just making up the numbers, they're playing some really good footy so I think that's a massive thing for their development.
"Pump (Daniel Athanitis) and Jack (Duck, coaches) told me we had that coming through, they were very confident in those young boys.
"The club won the grand final last year in the under-17s and it's really good to see.
"It does make it a lot easier when you're getting these young players stepping up and really taking it on."
Thomas has hit the ground running since joining the Giants from North Albury, where he played more than 120 games of Ovens and Murray football.
"I've found it a big change," he said.
"Country's footy a bit more relaxed but the culture out there is a massive thing.
"I feel like it's something that probably comes naturally to the boys out there because there's a lot of family history at the club.
"My role at the moment is in the half-back line with the boys back there.
"I'm enjoying that, it's been something different to what I'm used to.
"I feel like we're building nicely but we've just got to string those four quarters together."
Thomas was again named in the Giants' best players after shining in the 10-point victory over Culcairn.
"It was a tough game but sometimes you've got to win ugly," he said.
"It was a weird game as well, the first quarter being called off, but we found a way to get the points.
"We've got Lockhart this week, who we think are on the improve, so it's another really good challenge for us."
