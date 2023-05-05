The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Tiwi Islanders Michael Thompson and Dwayne Kerinaiua playing at Wodonga Saints

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 5 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Saints coach Zack Pleming flanked by Tiwi recruits Michael Thompson and Dwayne Kerinaiua. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Saints coach Zack Pleming flanked by Tiwi recruits Michael Thompson and Dwayne Kerinaiua. Picture by Mark Jesser

Excitement is building around two young footballers from the Tiwi Islands who have landed at Wodonga Saints.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.