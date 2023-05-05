Excitement is building around two young footballers from the Tiwi Islands who have landed at Wodonga Saints.
Dwayne Kerinaiua, 17, has kicked 13 goals in his first four games for the club and has now been joined in the side by 18-year-old midfielder Michael Thompson.
The pair, who are living with coach Zack Pleming and his wife Sloan, took the field together for the first time last weekend as the Saints went down to Barnawartha at Les Cheesley Oval.
"One of our recruits from Melbourne got in contact with Dwayne's uncle, Brad, and it stemmed from there," Pleming explained.
"Brad mentioned Dwayne was looking at maybe coming down south and testing his skills down this way.
"In the past, we haven't done anything like this.
"I don't think many clubs in the league have ventured out the way we've gone but it was exciting to bring some fresh faces to the club and a bit of a different culture as well.
"The boys are rapt, the club's rapt and there's definitely a different vibe.
"They're very exciting to watch and to learn every day from them is very rewarding for me and my partner."
Kerinaiua arrives at the club having just helped Waratah under-18s to premiership success in the Northern Territory Football League, kicking all five of their goals in the grand final win over St Mary's.
"It was a good opportunity to come here and play a few games," he said.
"I play forward and I love kicking goals.
"Seeing different faces here and making new friends has been great so far."
Thompson, who made his debut against the Tigers, is looking forward to the challenge of helping the Saints climb the ladder.
"I play in the centre and I can run all day," he smiled.
"It's awesome playing footy back home.
"I play for the (Tiwi) Bombers now but growing up, I played for Wanderers U16s and U18s.
"But it's good to come down here and make friends with different people."
The Saints are eighth after four rounds, having toppled Wahgunyah by 174 points and before coming agonisingly close to beating Dederang-Mt Beauty the following week.
"We've definitely come a long way," Pleming said.
"The last few results, we've been thereabouts but just haven't quite got the job done.
"But to be in games for longer periods of time, it shows we've brought in the right people.
"We know it's going to take a while to change perceptions but now we're coming against some good sides, they're seeing we are sustaining good football for longer periods of time and we have got the A-graders to help out our younger boys coming through.
"It's exciting times and we know we're very close to a breakthrough."
