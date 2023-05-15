The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Cancer care co-ordinator 'hits the ground running' to keep patients near home

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Phegan, Jo Owen and SS&A Club Albury chief executive Gerard Darmody share a goal to make life easier for families of children with cancer. Mrs Owen is the Border's first paediatric cancer care co-ordinator, a position funded through donations from the Phegans and SS&A. Picture by James Wiltshire
Danny Phegan, Jo Owen and SS&A Club Albury chief executive Gerard Darmody share a goal to make life easier for families of children with cancer. Mrs Owen is the Border's first paediatric cancer care co-ordinator, a position funded through donations from the Phegans and SS&A. Picture by James Wiltshire

Five weeks of helping Border families of children with cancer is more than enough for Jo Owen to demonstrate the value of her new role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.