The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Murray Concert Choir opens its doors for new singers to join

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People of all ages and musical abilities are welcome to join The Murray Concert Choir with no experience required. Picture by James Wiltshire
People of all ages and musical abilities are welcome to join The Murray Concert Choir with no experience required. Picture by James Wiltshire

Music lovers on the Border have been treated to a smorgasbord of soaring melodies and uplifting harmonies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.