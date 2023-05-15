Music lovers on the Border have been treated to a smorgasbord of soaring melodies and uplifting harmonies.
That was thanks to the Hallelujah concert performed on the weekend by the Murray Concert Choir and conducted by Lauren Schmutter.
People listened to the songs of praise across two locations - at St Matthew's in Albury and St John's in Wodonga - with classics such as Oh Happy Day, Wade in the Water, Swing Low Sweet Chariot and Hallelujah, to name a few.
Ms Schmutter said it was wonderful to see the choir, formerly known as the Murray Conservatorium Choir, come together to perform given its presence on the Border for almost 40 years
"The concert was very well-received by the audience," she said.
"Everyone clapped and sang along and even got up and danced."
Ms Schmutter said the choir was in the process of trying "to rebuild their audiences after COVID".
In doing so, she said, the choir would welcome as many new singers as possible to join.
"It is the aim of the Murray Concert Choir to bring to the Border a diverse range of concerts of all music genres," she said.
"The concert was full of stunning harmonies and heartfelt lyrics from the wonderful repertories that were put together, all brought to life by talented and passionate artists.
"We welcome all singers who love to sing to join.
Rehearsals are held at St David's Church in Albury each Monday at 7.30pm.
