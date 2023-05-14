Records were smashed on and off the dance floor for the ninth annual Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer competition
Taking out the judge's choice for his "groove and swag" was Albury airport team leader Nick Politis, who hip-hopped his way to the top with dance partner Taylor Falkner.
Mr Politis said he wasn't expecting to win but felt "humbled".
"We gave it our best shot, the energy from the entertainment centre really drove us," he said. "As soon as the spotlight came up, the nerves kicked in.
"But it provided us the winning performance."
Mr Politis said he dedicated his performance to family friend Fiona O'Brien, who was diagnosed with cancer last October.
"I've never danced in my life, and it was a complete shock to me, but we've set a record to raise that amount of money - it's so humbling for the community and local businesses."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Knowing we made a big impact on such a worthy cause brings tears to my eyes to know how much we've achieved."
Mr Politis said knowing someone who had gone through cancer or was currently going through it was "the driving force behind" many stars' performances.
Fundraising coordinator Brianna Brown said all the stars put in an excellent effort for the night.
"It was such an amazing night," she said.
"I'm so proud of each of the stars.
"The scores were all so close, but Nick got 40 out of 40, and you can't beat that."
Ms Brown said given the amount of money raised, they couldn't put into words the amount of gratitude felt by the cancer council.
"We are well and truly overwhelmed," she said.
"it goes to show the community is impacted by this awful disease.
"To raise these funds to spend it to support people in the community, and to look to a future that we can invest in runs full circles to those people impacted by cancer."
Ms Brown said it was an "insane amount of money" raised by Ray White Albury North managing director Andrea Lever, who won the most amount of money with $66,000.
People's choice for the evening was oncology nurse Sally Smith.
"Each of them has their own reasons as to why they want to be part of the event. But they all have gone above and beyond," Ms Brown said.
"For that, we want to thank the community for supporting the event and getting involved to make a difference."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.