Myles Aalbers is determined to keep driving the standards at Lavington after playing his 150th game for the club on Saturday.
Now in his third spell with the Panthers, Aalbers clocked up the milestone in the win over North Albury and celebrated with his partner and young son in the rooms after the game.
Having spent four years coaching Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in the Hume League, the 34-year-old is loving life under Lavington coach Adam Schneider and spoke of his pride at the significance of the weekend.
"It's massive for me, considering my age," Aalbers said.
"I've been here since I was a kid, I've got family history here and it means the world to me to play 150 games, especially having the young fella here as well.
"I'm a Lavi junior through and through, headed out to Rand but I'm best mates with Luke Garland and I had a phone call before Christmas a couple of years ago.
"I spoke to 'Schneids' and he offered me an assistant coaching role.
"I just like coaching and teaching people what I've learnt and trying to get in their heads as to what they're thinking in different scenarios.
"Touch wood (it's worked out well coming back) but whether that's in the reserves or off-field, I just want to contribute to my home footy club and help where I can.
"If I don't play, that's fine, I'm happy with that, just as long as the club's in a good spot and moving forward."
Aalbers, who played QAFL with Aspley in 2010, kicked 183 goals in 66 games for the Giants after stepping away from the O and M.
"It was a massive decision," Aalbers said.
"I was 26 so it was a big call but I'm glad I did it because I dare say I wouldn't be in this assistant coaching gig right now and still trying to play Ovens and Murray at 34.
"I loved it and learnt a lot about life and people management.
"Not by choice but I tried to turn Rand-Walbundrie-Walla into a Lavington as well.
"It felt comfortable out there straight away and when I came back here, it felt like I'd never left."
Albers' return to the Panthers is a well-trodden path so what is it that keeps drawing players back?
"It's pretty much 50 guys coming to training on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, wanting to be here and wanting to get better," he said.
"It's not a chore for us, it's a place to come and bag each other out.
"Monday nights, the boys hit the sauna and it's story time, that connection we have which is good.
"My goal-kicking's shocking, 4.13 this year, but I feel like I can still contribute to the team.
"But as soon as Adam says 'look mate, have a rest this week,' I'll be having a rest!"
