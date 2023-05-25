The Border Mail
Pleasant Hills farm used to trial treatment to avoid another mouse plague

By Liv Casben
May 25 2023 - 11:00am
Researcher Finn Parker said wheat smell across the surface makes it harder for mice to detect seeds. Picture supplied
A non-toxic treatment that confuses mice could help prevent a repeat of the 2021 mouse plague that caused $1 billion in damage, and may have applications for a variety of crops.

