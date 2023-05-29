The Border Mail
Cudgewa faces first major blow of the year with forward Nick Brockley undergoing surgery

JC
By John Conroy
May 30 2023 - 9:00am
Nick Brockley kicked 68 goals for Cudgewa from 14 games last year after crossing from the Crows and has 24 from four this year.
CUDGEWA key forward Nick Brockley is likely to miss five weeks as he recovers from a hand injury.

