CUDGEWA key forward Nick Brockley is likely to miss five weeks as he recovers from a hand injury.
Brockley had surgery last week on his hand and is in a cast after sustaining the tendon injury in the side's win against Tumbarumba a week ago.
It's the first major hurdle the Blues - chasing their first flag in nearly a decade - have had to face after dispatching all opposition early in the season for a 5-0 start.
Brockley, who crossed from Billabong Crows at the start of last season, has 24 goals from four games this year and had been proving a dynamic double-act with former Ovens and Murray star Adam Prior.
"He'll probably miss five or six weeks, he might be back a bit sooner," Blues coach Drew Cameron said, adding that Brockley would likely miss work as well as footy.
"We've been getting around him. Anything with tendons is not ideal.
"As long as he's back with enough time to get some form back by finals time, that's all we're worried about."
Cudgewa accounted for second-placed Bullioh 16.5 (101) to 6.11 (46) on the weekend without Brockley, with Prior kicking three, Blues' veteran Ben Hall four and Cameron seven on his second game back from a knee reconstruction.
