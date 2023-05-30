Three members of the same small Riverina CWA branch have won state prizes - and they all share a name.
Lyn Jacobsen, Lyn Maloney and Lyn Lieschke, of Pleasant Hills branch, took out honours at the Country Women's Association of NSW annual conference, with the latter claiming the top overall cookery prize.
More than 5000 exhibits from across NSW were judged in 2023 as part of the branch, group and state competition at the Bathurst conference earlier this month.
Ms Lieschke came first in the plain butter cake section, Ms Jacobsen led the boiled fruit pudding category and Ms Maloney won senior photography with her exhibit, In the garden.
The Land cookery committee chairperson Ellice Schrader said it was a great achievement to be judged at the state conference.
"This year the winning butter cake was a standout for me as it was soft, cut perfectly and tasted superb," she said.
Ms Lieschke had entered her butter cake at state level for the first time.
"I was so surprised when I received a text to say that I had won, I didn't expect it," she said.
"My butter cake doesn't have any secret ingredients but I did get the recipe from a friend around 30 years ago.
"I've always loved cooking and will definitely be entering my butter cake next year."
Two Murray CWA group members also received placings in the natural fibres section, Heather Kerr (Oaklands, third) and Margaret Lynch (Table Top, special mention).
About 600 members attended the CWA state conference, which discussed and debated more than 20 motions.
Issues of concern included a boost to the ranks of overseas nurses to help alleviate shortages in rural and regional areas, dedicated palliative care units in all regional NSW hospitals and mandatory life sentences for those found guilty of killing emergency services workers.
