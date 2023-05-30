Stopped for running a red light, it turned out driver had used illicit drugs

A North Albury learner driver found to be behind the wheel with cannabis and methamphetamine in her system claimed she hadn't used "ice" for months.
But Natasha Mary Smith readily admitted to having a regular cannabis habit, telling police she smoked the drug at least every couple of days.
The 34-year-old did not have "L" plates on her car nor was she accompanied by a fully licensed driver when pulled over by police in Young Street, Albury, on December 29.
Police decided to conduct testing on Smith because she had just gone through a red light on Guinea Street in her black BMW 320D.
Smith pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court on Monday, May 29, to a second offence charge of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in her blood.
Magistrate Chris Halburd said there really were no excuses for such offending.
"People need to make a decision - you either commit these crimes and you smoke or you don't," he said.
"You don't do both."
Smith, who represented herself, told Mr Halburd said that despite this being a repeat offence, she "won't do it anymore".
Mr Halburd, in convicting and fining Smith $900 and giving her a six-month driving ban, said this was a positive step.
"She says she's not doing it (using illicit drugs) anymore, which is a very sensible thing to do," he said, noting the financial costs that were also involved.
The court was told that Smith, of Fraunfelder Street, was stopped by police about 2.50pm.
They gave her a preliminary alcohol breath test, which was negative.
She then provided a positive reading to cannabis after undergoing an oral fluid test.
Smith was arrested and taken to Albury police station, where a second test revealed the presence of methamphetamine.
Police said Smith admitted using cannabis a couple of days' earlier, "but I haven't had ice since March".
