Lilli Howe's first season of A-grade netball for Albury could also be her last - but the teenager has vowed to go out with a bang.
With a university place in Wollongong awaiting her next year, the former Albury High School student will pursue netball opportunities when she moves to the coast.
But first Howe, 18, is determined to shoot the goals to carry the Tigers into Ovens and Murray finals after being entrusted by coach Skye Hillier to play at the top level.
"I want to go out with a bang, try to do the best I can this year and it can even set me up for a good year next year in Wollongong," Howe said.
"I can see what it's like up there because I don't really know.
"We definitely have the potential to get in the top five this season, we just have to keep being consistent."
There is some ground to be made up, however, with Albury sitting two wins adrift of fifth-placed Wodonga Raiders as the home-and-away season reaches its halfway stage this weekend.
The Tigers suffered a four-goal defeat at home to the Raiders in their last outing, having won two of their previous three games.
"We started off a bit rough but they've been really close games so we have it in us," Howe insisted.
"I'm playing with a lot of players with knowledge.
"They have experience, they've played for years and that's great because I'm learning a lot.
"We've got a really strong shooting end with me and Skye; she has all the experience and she helps me out a lot.
"She tells me where to stand, 'stay there, I'll get you the ball,' it's pretty good.
"Last year I was in B-grade and that was my first year in a senior team, coming from 17s, but it's been a really easy transition.
"I know all the players on the team and they're all easy to get along with, really supportive and so encouraging.
"It's pretty challenging playing against the best defenders in every week but I think I can hold my own.
"As a young netballer, I feel like I've had a lot of experience in A-grade so far, which has set me up for a good year."
Howe sat third on the league's Hot Shots list ahead of the Raiders game, having scored 98 goals from 120 attempts at 81.67 percentage accuracy.
ALSO IN SPORT
She proceeded to shoot 30 more goals at the Sportsground and will be checking out the Critic ahead of today's clash with Wodonga.
"When I'm up there, I really enjoy looking at it," Howe said.
"Last week, I wasn't even on the Hot Shots but then I looked and saw I was third! It was really great.
"But I think I psyche myself out a bit as well, looking at the stats, because I think 'I can't miss any' but when I don't think about it, it's fine.
"Not thinking about it, not obsessing over it, that makes it a lot easier."
Howe, who also played basketball until 2019, has represented Riverina in netball and was accepted into the Vixens Academy before COVID dashed that plan.
"I started off as a defender," she revealed.
"The first year at Tigers, I was defending, then 2020 no netball and 2021 I was still a defender so last year, getting into B-grade, that's when I started shooting.
"I've always wanted to shoot. In 2019, in rep, that's when I shot, but throughout Albury Tigers I was always a defender.
"I did pretty well in shooting so I tried out for shooting last year as well as defending but they said no, we'll stick you down in shooting.
"I'm really enjoying the challenge and as much as I did love playing basketball, netball is just my sport."
