TWO American imports are set to debut in front of Bandits fans on Saturday night.
Mikayla Pivec joined the club last month and played in the side's double-header in Newcastle a fortnight ago.
Pivec, from Washington state, is a 178cm guard and was drafted at pick 25 by the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA before moving across to Spain's competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 25-year-old posted 11 points and 15 rebounds in her Bandits debut against Maitland and followed it up with 18 and 8 against Newcastle.
The club also last week announced the signing of Virginian-born and Georgia University player Malury Bates, 23.
The duo were was set to debut in Albury last week but the fixture was delayed due to COVID in the opposition's camp.
The Bandits take on NBL1 Powerhouse Centre of Excellence, and the club will honour the late Bandits legend Allen McCowan, who passed away in 2012, with a tribute before the men's tip-off.
The Bandits women sit seventh on the ladder with the Australian Institute of Sport-based COE second, while the Bandits men are ninth with COE top.
The women's game starts at 5pm, and the men's game at 7pm.
