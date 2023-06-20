The Border Mail
Men hospitalised in caravan crash on Hume Highway at Glenrowan

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:30pm
Two men have been hospitalised following a crash involving a caravan on the Hume Highway.

