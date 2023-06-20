Men hospitalised in caravan crash on Hume Highway at Glenrowan

Two men have been hospitalised following a crash involving a caravan on the Hume Highway.
Emergency workers were called to Glenrowan about 11am on Tuesday.
Paramedics said two men, believed to be aged in their 30s, suffered upper body injuries in the northbound crash.
The pair were taken to Wangaratta hospital by paramedics in a stable condition.
Police said a car towing a caravan was believed to have rolled during the incident.
