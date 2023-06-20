A 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle rollover on the Murray Valley Highway near Rutherglen on Tuesday, June 20.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after 3pm after reports an Isuzu tip truck was on its roof.
The male driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was taken to Wodonga hospital for observation.
Wodonga Sergeant Trent Buscall said the driver failed to negotiate the bend.
"He had some building rubble in the back which came out when it rolled," he said.
VicRoads will be involved with the clean-up.
Police closed one lane and directed traffic for about an hour.
