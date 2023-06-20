The Border Mail
Tip truck rolls on Murray Valley Highway near Rutherglen, driver escapes serious injury

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Police inspect the scene after a tip truck rollover on the Murray Valley Highway, west of Rutherglen, on Tuesday, June 20. Picture by Mark Jesser
Police inspect the scene after a tip truck rollover on the Murray Valley Highway, west of Rutherglen, on Tuesday, June 20. Picture by Mark Jesser

A 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle rollover on the Murray Valley Highway near Rutherglen on Tuesday, June 20.

