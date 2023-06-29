Just say: I do! More than 50 vendors will represent bridal boutiques, photographers, florists, celebrants, stylists, jewellers and entertainers. Each year the bridal fair attracts about 750 visitors, which represents between 150 and 200 engaged couples. Each future bride will be entered into a competition for a chance to win five nights' accommodation at Merimbula. There will be fashion parades at 11am and 1.30pm, representing five fashion houses. Tickets will be available on the door. Adults $10, children 16 and under free.