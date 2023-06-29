The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Six things to do on the Border this weekend, July 1 and 2, 2023

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 30 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigenous singer and dancer Mitch Tambo is headlining a NAIDOC Week concert at Hovell Tree Park in South Albury on Sunday.
Indigenous singer and dancer Mitch Tambo is headlining a NAIDOC Week concert at Hovell Tree Park in South Albury on Sunday.

LISTEN UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.