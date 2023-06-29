LISTEN UP
Bungambrawatha Albury NAIDOC Main Event 2023, Hovell Tree Park, South Albury, Sunday, July 2, 10.30am to 3pm
Celebrate First Nations arts and culture in Albury this weekend. Indigenous dancer and singer Mitch Tambo will headline the music line-up. Other performers include The Quinn Brothers, The Muirs, Dinawans Connection, James Fallon High School Wiradjuri Dancers, Albury Aboriginal Women's Dance Group and Wagara Dance Group. MCs: Timmy Church and Ruth Davys. There will be food trucks, children's activities and stallholders. Free entry.
MARRY UP
Just say: I do! More than 50 vendors will represent bridal boutiques, photographers, florists, celebrants, stylists, jewellers and entertainers. Each year the bridal fair attracts about 750 visitors, which represents between 150 and 200 engaged couples. Each future bride will be entered into a competition for a chance to win five nights' accommodation at Merimbula. There will be fashion parades at 11am and 1.30pm, representing five fashion houses. Tickets will be available on the door. Adults $10, children 16 and under free.
READ UP
Albury Wodonga Book Fair, PCYC, East Albury, Saturday, July 1, 8am to 4pm and Sunday, July 2, 8am to 4pm
This year's book fair not only celebrates literature but it will also raise money for Albury Wodonga Regional Food Share and Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. Rotary Club of North Albury will offer more than 30,000 books as well as video games, records, CDs and DVDs. Books $2-$5.
FIX UP
Albury Wodonga Repair Cafe, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, July 1, 10am to 1pm
This month's special feature is leatherwork repairs. Regular repair stations include clothing, device help, jewellery and tool sharpening. Three items per person allowed. New repairers are still needed for bike repairs and leather items.
LIGHT UP
Journey through a spectacle of light and sound in the heart of the Albury Botanic Gardens as Aurora returns with a new, immersive experience. Explore unforgettable and striking installations. Allow about 45 minutes.
SHOW UP
Murray Conservatorium Vocal Concert in concert, St Patrick's Parish Church, Albury, Sunday, July 2, 2.30pm
See the Murray Conservatorium Vocal Consort perform at St Patrick's Parish Church, with special guest Tim Adkins on guitar. For tickets phone (02) 6041 4249 (also available on the door). Entry: $25 adult, $20 concession, $50 family and $5 children.
