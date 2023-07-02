The Border Mail
ADF five-year training contract signed with Wodonga TAFE

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated July 2 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:30pm
Wodonga TAFE chief executive officer Phil Paterson.
Wodonga TAFE has won a $300 million contract to help train Australian Defence Force personnel in technical trades and training services over a five-year period.

Ted Howes

