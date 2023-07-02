Wodonga TAFE has won a $300 million contract to help train Australian Defence Force personnel in technical trades and training services over a five-year period.
It will expand its training partnership with the ADF on a national basis to include both Navy and Army.
Wodonga TAFE chief executive officer Phil Paterson said the contract would bring employment for up to 250 dedicated staff.
"The new contract will allow thousands of sailors and soldiers to further develop their skills in technical trades in the locations where they work and live, instead of spending months away from their families and friends to travel to courses elsewhere," he said.
"Through a National Technical Education Network (NTEN) that Wodonga TAFE leads within this new contract, Wodonga TAFE can expand training offerings on a national scale, and to include both Navy and Army.
"More than 100 accredited and non-accredited courses will be delivered across construction, engineering, mechanical, electrical, and electronics trades to over 2000 defence students per year."
Mr Paterson said the TAFE had existing contracts with the ADF for technical trades training with Bandiana and Latchford barracks; heavy vehicle and plant machinery training at Puckapunyal, Amberley, Darwin, Townsville, Watsonia, Barnawartha North and Enoggera; and medic training at Latchford Barracks.
"Wodonga TAFE - as the prime - will lead the delivery of joint technical trades training utilising designated national training partners throughout the NTEN," Mr Paterson said.
"We are proud to have a nationwide network of strategically aligned RTOs, led by Wodonga TAFE, with an established sovereign training capability. That capability meets Navy and Army needs for joint technical trades training that is high-quality, scalable, and fit for purpose.
"There are significant social and economic benefits realised through utilising the NTEN - representing the vocational and educational training providers.
"Those very institutions are at the heart of their communities."
Mr Paterson said the partners included the Chisholm Institute, University of New England Partnerships, National Electrical and Communications Association, Kangan Institute, Charles Darwin University, Kinetic IT, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and South Metropolitan TAFE.
"We are very proud to offer this service in support of those defending our nation," Mr Paterson said.
"Our success is a testament to all the work our staff and our partner TAFE's have put in to fulfil our existing partnership with the Australian Defence Force."
Mr Paterson said this was a big win for Wodonga TAFE, the Border region, the Victorian TAFE network, and the National Technical Education Network."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.