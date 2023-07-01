The Border Mail
North East farmers band together to protect livestock from wild dogs

By Ted Howes
July 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Tallangatta Valley farmer Stuart Morant says he sometimes "doesn't want to get out of bed" because of the dread of what he might see in his sheep paddocks.
The daily horror of waking up to bloody scenes of his lambs and sheep twitching on the ground in agony after being mauled by wild dogs had a profound effect on Tallangatta Valley farmer Stuart Morant.

