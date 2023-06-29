The Border Mail
Yarrawonga nabs Dylan Conway, but he can't play yet after ultra marathon

Andrew Moir
Updated June 29 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 6:24pm
Dylan Conway (centre) celebrates a goal for Williamstown in 2015. Picture by Getty Images
Ovens and Murray Football League Club Yarrawonga has signed two-time VFL premiership player Dylan Conway.

