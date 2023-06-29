Ovens and Murray Football League Club Yarrawonga has signed two-time VFL premiership player Dylan Conway.
The crafty forward kicked three goals in the 2015 grand final win over Box Hill, alongside current Pigeons' players Willie Wheeler, Leigh Masters and Michael Gibbons.
He joined Port Melbourne after the 2016 season.
However, Conway is unable to play just yet following a remarkable feat for charity.
He's the founder and CEO of Performance Club and has a strong focus on mental health in the fitness industry.
Conway has recently completed a near-1000km ultra marathon from Sydney to Melbourne as a part of the Holla Foundation to encourage people to have vulnerable conversations.
He injured his ankle on the run and is yet to recover.
"He's always had an interest in playing here, but just hasn't been able to do it with his work commitments, but he's thinking it's now or never," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale suggested.
