Yarrawonga's Nick Fothergill best on ground in win over Wodonga

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 23 2022 - 10:18am, first published 9:55am
Nick Fothergill kicked three goals and starred against the Bulldogs.

Yarrawonga racked up a sixth straight win with a dominant 44-point away effort over Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

