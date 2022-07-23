Yarrawonga racked up a sixth straight win with a dominant 44-point away effort over Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Advertisement
After a tight first quarter where the underdogs trailed by only a goal, the Pigeons landed 10 to four to post an 11.13 (79) to 5.5 (35) win.
Nick Fothergill continued his superb season, kicking three goals, and he would have to be in the Pigeons top three in the best and fairest, an outstanding effort given the class in the team.
Defenders Jack Sexton and Logan Morey were also superb, wing Ryan Einsporn is yet another who's impressed this year, while on-ballers Michael Gibbons and Harry Wheeler are in ominous form with finals only four rounds away.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Bulldogs were boosted by North Melbourne VFL best and fairest Harry Jones and he again showed why he's a standout at state level, fellow name players Josh Clayton, Angus Baker and Alex Smout also starred, while reigning best and fairest midfielder Josh Mathey was terrific.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.