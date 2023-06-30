A tightly-held Wodonga property home to a smash repairer for more than 40 years has sold for $1.4 million after auction on Friday, June 30.
The Peacock Smash Repairs building on Elgin Boulevard and Mulqueeney Street was passed in after a vendor bid of $1.3 million.
Private negotiations for the 637-square metre Art Deco-inspired property commenced afterwards and an agreement was reached with a Border investor.
Auctioneer William Bonnici, of First National Real Estate in Wodonga, doubted the building would be on the market again in his lifetime.
"The vendors are happy. It would have been nice to sell under the hammer, but it's not about the theatre, it's about results," he said.
"This lends itself to hospitality or any form of warehousing if you need to be right in the centre of town.
"Your imagination can run wild with it. I would love a gin distillery or a brewery to start here.
"I know many people have looked at using the residence that was originally upstairs and converting it into some absolute fantastic Wodonga CBD living."
The former Firestone Tyres store was purchased by Col Peacock in 1980 after he took over Blacklocks' panel beating business.
His son Ian Peacock ran the business from 2002 and kept it until 2021, before placing the building on the market in 2023.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
