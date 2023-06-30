The Border Mail
Peacock Smash Repairs building in central Wodonga sells for $1.4 million after auction

By Beau Greenway
Updated June 30 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 11:30am
Selling agent William Bonnici with Peacock Smash Repairs owners Christine and Ian Peacock ahead of the June 30 auction. Picture by James Wiltshire
A tightly-held Wodonga property home to a smash repairer for more than 40 years has sold for $1.4 million after auction on Friday, June 30.

Local News

