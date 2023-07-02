THE Border's main NAIDOC Week celebration on Sunday July 3, 2023 provided a stage for a new team of performers.
The Albury-Wodonga Aboriginal Women's Dance Group showed its steps to onlookers at Hovell Tree Park, which hosted the celebration of Indigenous culture.
Event organiser and dancer Ruth Davys said the troupe was formed last September and made its debut at the Warangesda Festival at Darlington Point in February.
With members aged from six to sixty-plus, the dancers embodied the goanna, kangaroo, emu and eagle as they moved while barefoot in six-degree weather.
The troupe was one of many acts to perform with singer-songwriter Mitch Tambo at the top of the bill.
There was also an array of stalls as the Murray River hosted the annual event for the first time.
