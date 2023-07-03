The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Jonny Bairstow's Ashes stumping: Border umpires have their say on controversial decision

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pair of Border cricket umpires, including one who's an Englishman, have had their say on the controversial dismissal which lit the fuse in the drama-charged second Ashes Test at Lord's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.