Five people inside a car that drove down a cliff at Harrietville on Sunday, July 2, have escaped serious injury.
Police and other emergency services responded to the single-vehicle accident on the Great Alpine Road about 6.15pm after reports a car had lost control and drove down an embankment.
The five occupants of the vehicle, three adults and two children, were rescued as part of a multi-agency operation.
"A 59-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," a Victoria police spokesperson said.
"A 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"A 35-year-old man and two children were taken to hospital for observation."
Bright SES unit controller Graham Gales said his crew was on scene for around six hours and were among more than 30 emergency services personnel assisting with the rescue.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.