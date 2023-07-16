Birthday parties have been given a taste of virtual reality at popular children's venue Albury Zone Laser Tag.
A program based on the use of an automated camera will allow children to invite friends to their parties even when they cannot attend in person.
High-performance cameras have been linked to a software program encompassing Zoom meetings between family and friends.
Project manager Matt Garvin said it would take the party experience to a "new level".
"Never again will a child just tell their interstate and overseas family about what happened at their birthday party and send them some short video and pics," he said.
"Now family and friends worldwide can join and celebrate the full birthday party experience like they never had before, right here in Albury Zone Laser Tag."
Mr Garvin said the online guests would have the whole experience, including taking part in activities and watching the cake cutting.
"We wanted to expend technology like we hadn't used it before," he said.
"The idea came from the lock-downs; the point of difference is having something that's all about that connection and still a lot of fun, and no one misses out.
"There are six cameras in the arena.
"The foosball has two camera feeds, and we're setting it up in mini-golf, too; that way, everyone gets to see what's going on."
Mr Garvin said the feature was an inclusion for all hosted parties.
But he said he didn't want others to feel they couldn't have it, as the feature was an add-on option available for self-catered parties, too.
Mr Garvin said it was especially great - and a "game changer" - for overseas families who had missed out on seeing birthday parties due to being so far away.
The venue has a range of games and attractions to suit all ages, including laser tag, mini-golf and arcade games.
