A blown fuse near a Wodonga school has forced students home before the commencement of classes.
St Monicas Primary School was thrown into chaos on Monday, July 24, and was unable to accommodate students without a power connection.
Principal Jacqui Partington said the school was instructed to send students home by the Catholic Diocese of Sandhurst, due to a number of risk factors.
"Our phone lines are down, and there's no heating and cooling," she said.
"We are really looking forward to welcoming students back tomorrow."
The outage caused traffic to build up at the Brockley Street school as parents were called back to pick up children.
It comes as a natural waste spill has delayed traffic on Bandiana Link Road.
A Vic Emergency alert after 10am on Monday, July 24, revealed there was a natural waste spill at the intersection of Anzac Parade and Bandiana Link Road.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required," the alert read.
"Emergency services will remain in the area as they clean up the spill."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
