Power outage forces Wodonga's St Monicas Primary School to send students home

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:52am, first published 9:45am
Cars were queued up on Brockley Street on Monday, July 24, to pick up St Monicas Primary School students after a power outage forced the school to close. Picture by Beau Greenway
A blown fuse near a Wodonga school has forced students home before the commencement of classes.

