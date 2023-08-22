Albury has locked in Anthony Miles and Shaun Daly for a second year as co-coaches.
The pair joined forces at the helm of the Tigers this season following Daly's retirement and the players were told on Tuesday night of their recommitment for 2024.
Miles and Daly have Albury sitting second in the Ovens and Murray with a 13-2 record and only trailing Yarrawonga on percentage heading into the final round of the home-and-away season this weekend.
The Tigers are chasing their first premiership since 2018.
Miles is now heading into his fourth season coaching the Tigers, a role he previously shared with Luke Daly.
The 31-year-old former GWS, Richmond and Gold Coast star signed a three-year deal at the Sportsground in late 2020 after calling time on his AFL career.
Miles has played 29 games for Albury - taking out their best and fairest in 2021 - but only three this season, having only recently returned from a horror foot injury which ended his 2022 campaign early.
Daly, meanwhile, is the most decorated player in the history of the Tigers with five best-and-fairests to his name but his influence now has to come from the coaching box after the 38-year-old played his final game for the club in the semi-final defeat to Wangaratta Rovers last September.
"I'm rapt to be coaching alongside 'Snip' again next year," Daly said.
"With so many of our list having already re-signed, we're excited to see how far this group can go.
"We remain focused on this year and are looking forward to attacking this finals series."
The reappointment of Miles and Daly follows the news that Ben Reid will coach Wangaratta again in 2024, while Marc Almond recently put his hand up to lead Wodonga Raiders for another season.
