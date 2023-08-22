The Border Mailsport
Anthony Miles and Shaun Daly will coach Albury Tigers again in 2024

By Steve Tervet
Updated August 22 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 9:30pm
The announcement comes just over a week out from finals. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury has locked in Anthony Miles and Shaun Daly for a second year as co-coaches.

