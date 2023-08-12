The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Raiders re-sign Marc Almond as coach for 2024

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 12 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marc Almond will coach Wodonga Raiders for a third season in 2024.
Marc Almond will coach Wodonga Raiders for a third season in 2024.

Wodonga Raiders have re-signed Marc Almond for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.