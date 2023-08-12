Wodonga Raiders have re-signed Marc Almond for 2024.
Almond will lead the youthful outfit for a third season.
Raiders fell at home to minor premiership contenders Albury by 88 points in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, August 12.
It follows the news earlier this week that Wangaratta coach Ben Reid had also committed to a third season.
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.