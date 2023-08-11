From Walla to Wagga, and Wangaratta to Wodonga, the Jacob Group has spread its wings over the years.
Last night it added another accolade to its ever-growing list of achievements, joining the Albury-Wodonga business hall of fame.
After starting out selling farm machinery in Walla in the 1930s, the business has grown into one of the region's bigger employers, with almost 600 staff spread across the Border and North East.
Jacob Toyota headlines the group, which includes Lexus of Wodonga, Wodonga Prestige, Riverina Finance and Mozzie IT at its Melbourne Road headquarters.
Managing director Neville Jacob said it was "humbling" to be recognised at a packed Albury Entertainment Centre.
"We still struggle to think that we were nominated because we see a lot of very successful businesses out there," he said.
"It's been an incredible journey, but really, our strength is our staff. That is the most important statement. And so many of them here today have been with us for over 30 years, a huge number of staff over 30 years."
Mr Jacob's wife, Group CI manager Susan Jacob, said a key moment in the business' journey came in 1985 when the company bought the Border Toyota franchise from Brian Lloyd, paving the way for it to open its Wodonga site on January 2, 1986.
That came a decade after H. A. Jacob and Sons was awarded the Toyota franchise in Walla.
"We had to have a family conference on where we were going and the long and the short version is that we all went in the red direction ... we all decided that Toyota would offer the family and the business the best future so that's what we did," she said.
With children Simone, Dean and Adam, and nephews Troy and Jason heavily involved in the business, along with grandchildren in Kalani, 20, and Bella, 17, the flow-on effects from that "family conference" are still being felt today.
Mr and Mrs Jacob, though, said they have no plans to retire soon, saying they still enjoyed being part of the business.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
