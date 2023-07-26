The Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trainer's premiership is headed for a thrilling finale.
Albury trainer Mitch Beer and Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale are both locked on 36 wins heading into the final meeting of the racing season at Corowa on Monday.
Beer has won the past two trainer's titles and is favourite to claim a third with more entries at the meeting.
He has nominated 11 horses over six races while Dale has six gallopers in three races.
Dale is also locked in a fierce battle for the Wangaratta trainer's title with Ben Brisbourne.
Brisbourne has trained 46 winners for the season and one more than Dale.
Dale said while it would be satisfying to claim either title, the stable's main priority remained to place their horses wherever they had the best winning hope.
"I wasn't really aware I was in the hunt for the SDRA title but I was trying to win the Wangaratta premiership," Dale said.
"Ben is one win ahead of me which combines both wins in NSW and Victoria.
"So it would be great to win that being my home track.
"But without knowing for sure, I don't think there would be too many trainers based outside the SDRA to win its title so if I was lucky enough to win that, it might be a slice of history for the stable as well.
"When I previously trained at Albury, I never even went close to winning it, so it would be satisfying.
"But to be honest, it's not something that I have given a lot of thought to."
Adding further merit to Dale's tally, Victorian trainers are ineligible to target the two Country Trained Restricted Races at every country NSW meeting.
Dale said the stable's 45 winners was its biggest haul yet.
"This is our best ever season," Dale said.
"45 winners with a couple of meetings to go because we will have runners at Echuca on Friday as well.
"I think last year we had 36 winners so to get to 45 is extremely satisfying.
"Off the top of my head there would have had to have been at least 10 cancelled meetings in the SDRA this season as well."
In the SDRA jockey's premiership, Billy Owen (30) takes a one-win lead in over Molly Bourke (29), with Danny Beasley (28) and Fiona Sandkuhl (27) leading the chasing pack.
