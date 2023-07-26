The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainers Mitch Beer and Andrew Dale locked in fierce battle for SDRA trainer's premiership

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Andrew Dale can still win both the SDRA and Wangaratta trainer's premierships.
Trainer Andrew Dale can still win both the SDRA and Wangaratta trainer's premierships.

The Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trainer's premiership is headed for a thrilling finale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.