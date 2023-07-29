Howlong survived a spirited second-half fightback against Brock-Burrum to notch a thrilling five point home victory over Brock-Burrum on Saturday.
The Spiders held a handy 16-point buffer at the main break before the Saints hit back hard during the third term mainly through the efforts of Corey Pearse, Max Tallent, Coby Eastick and Jack Schilg.
The Saints who were on an eight match winning streak had the momentum and belief when they trailed by less than a kick at the final change.
But it was the Spiders who were able to hold their nerve in a tense last term to sink the comeback of the Saints to eventually win 10.8 (68) to 9.9 (63).
Spiders co-coach Matt McDonald said it was a lucky escape for his charges against one of the most in-form sides in the competition.
"It was a good contest but it was scrappy in patches with a lot of turnovers by both sides," McDonald said.
"I thought we started well and probably let the opposition off the hook with a few missed chances.
"Credit to Brock-Burrum though, they had won its past eight matches so we knew they would gain the momentum at some stage.
"After half-time they kicked three goals in five minutes and really owned the third term.
"We were under the pump but were fortunate enough to kick two late goals to get a slender lead at three-quarter-time.
"We started the last quarter well before the Saints surged again late and we were probably lucky to be in front when the final siren sounded."
McDonald paid tribute to the Saints who have overcome a disastrous 0-5 start to now sit sixth with an 8-6 record with four rounds remaining.
Brock-Burrum, RWW-Giants and dangerous wildcard Lockhart are the three sides who look set to battle for the two spots remaining up for grabs inside the top-six.
Teenager Max Tallent bobbed-up with four goals on debut for the Saints with coach Peter Cook restricted to one.
It was the Spiders' lesser lights in Zach Mazzei and Caleb Hobbs who stood out most for the home side.
Mazzei dominated on a wing while Hobbs earned a senior recall for the first time since round eight in the absence of Tyler Lampe.
Hobbs played predominantly out of the goal square and provided a reliable avenue to goal with four majors.
Co-coach David Miles also led by example in the midfield while experienced campaigners Josh Senior, Sasha Newnham and Jarred Lane were cool under pressure.
The Spiders were missing Ben Baker, Baxter Macfarlane, Peter Hancock and Lampe.
Macfarlane, who has been missing since round ten, came back through the reserves where he booted six goals to stake his claim for senior selection this week.
