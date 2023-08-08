Jindera's Josh Lloyd will front the Hume Football League's independent tribunal on Tuesday night (tonight) following an investigation into an incident involving Brock-Burrum's Tim Heagney.
League investigation officer Paul Habel referred the incident to the tribunal after speaking to both clubs.
Lloyd has been charged with striking.
The incident happened during the opening quarter of the round nine clash between the two sides which the Saints won by nine points.
It will be the first Hume league tribunal case this season after the introduction this year of the new grading system similar to what exists at AFL level.
The seventh-placed Bulldogs will be sweating on the outcome after an upset win against an injury-ravaged Howlong last weekend kept their faint finals hopes alive.
They trail the sixth-placed Saints by four points and percentage with three rounds remaining.
ALSO IN SPORT
The Bulldogs face Osborne, Culcairn and Henty in the run home while the Saints have Holbrook, Lockhart and Murray Magpies.
The Saints would have to lose to both Holbrook and Lockhart for the Bulldogs to have any chance of snatching an unlikely finals berth.
The tribunal hearing will commence at 6.30pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.