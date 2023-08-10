Tom Cartledge will coach emerging force Beechworth outright next year after Brayden Carey recently decided to call it quits on his stellar career at season's end.
Cartledge and Carey have been in charge at Baarmutha Park since last year and have transformed the former league whipping boys into one of the heavyweights of the competition.
They have the Bushrangers in third spot this season with two rounds remaining and alongside Yackandandah are a legitimate flag threat to the undefeated Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Bushrangers officials informed the playing group on Thursday night that Cartledge will coach the club outright, initially for another 12-months.
Cartledge felt 'privileged' to be given the opportunity to lead the Bushrangers for another season.
"It was an easy decision for me to coach again when I sat down with the club," Cartledge said.
"I feel privileged to be given the opportunity again.
"I'm fortunate to have a great list, a hard-working committee who offers plenty of support and a fantastic supporter base and you feel the whole town is right behind you.
"It certainly makes my job a lot easier.
"The supporters are certainly one of the more vocal in the league and it can feel like you have got an extra player out on the ground when they get behind you in big matches."
Bushrangers president Adam Fendyk was thrilled Cartledge had agreed to commit to the club for next season.
"Tom is a fantastic leader around the club and a highly popular figure," Fendyk said.
"Although Brayden is stepping down and retiring, the expectations are he will still remain involved with the club, just not the hands-on role of coaching.
"Both have been brilliant contributors to the club both on and off the field.
"It was a bit of a sad moment when Brayden told us of his intention of retiring and it's a pity that he can't go back to the well and squeeze out one more season."
Fendyk couldn't speak highly enough of Cartledge and Carey and how the pair have been able to turn around the fortunes of the club who hadn't played finals until last year since the 2010 flag.
"To get the club back in finals action in their first year was probably something that not many people expected," he said.
"The on field success has translated to the vibe off the field as well because all supporters like to be associated with competitive teams at the least.
"Not every club can win the flag, so you can't measure yourself on that respect alone.
"We are certainly rapt to be back playing finals and challenging for a spot in a grand final.
"Both Tom and Brayden have been able to attract the recruits necessary to return as a finals force.
"They have also provided the leadership to inspire the playing group.
"They are both highly popular figures around the club and bring different elements to the coaching role.
"Brayden has a lot of contacts and has been able to lure some exceptional talent to the club.
"Tom provides that spark on the field and is a very strategic coach who is able to get the best out of the group.
"It's a really good mix and the on field results are showing.
"Off field the club is in a strong position and I'm fortunate as president to be the front man for a great bunch of hard-working volunteers."
Cartledge, 33, said it would be a different feeling next season coaching without Carey.
"Personally, I'm proud what Brayden and I have been able to achieve together," he said.
"We took the job on two years ago with no expectations.
"Initially we just wanted to try and improve the culture and if we won a few games, that would be a bonus.
"It's no secret the two go hand in hand and if you make it an enjoyable place to be part of, usually people get the best out of themselves which translates to on-field success.
"We have got a better list this year and everyone is looking forward to the challenge of finals again.
"We probably haven't been full-strength once this season, so it's reward for effort to be involved in finals.
"It's certainly exciting knowing we will be running around on the MCG of the bush in spring and the buzz associated with it is infectious.
"Internally we feel we haven't produced our best footy yet, we just need to tweak a few things and with a bit of luck, anything is possible."
