Tom Cartledge set to coach Beechworth outright next season after Brayden Carey's decision to retire

By Brent Godde
Updated August 10 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 7:00pm
Beechworth co-coaches Tom Cartledge and Brayden Carey at training at Baarmutha Park on Thursday night. Picture Tara Trewhella
Beechworth co-coaches Tom Cartledge and Brayden Carey at training at Baarmutha Park on Thursday night. Picture Tara Trewhella

Tom Cartledge will coach emerging force Beechworth outright next year after Brayden Carey recently decided to call it quits on his stellar career at season's end.

