Yarrawonga is through to a second successive grand final after its 17-point win over Albury on Saturday. Andrew Moir names the game's top five players.
LOGAN MOREY (YARRAWONGA)
Took a courageous mark at the seven-minute mark of the first quarter, but it was a handful of grabs in the last term which repelled the Tigers.
At one stage, Albury was streaming forward, but Morey raced back from the wing and took a critical mark.
Is quick enough and has a lethal left foot.
BRAYDEN COBURN (YARRAWONGA)
Kicked three of the seven goals as a small forward.
He also took a superb mark at the 21-minute mark of the first quarter to hand Willie Wheeler a chance.
The Pigeons have so many profile players and while Coburn is unheralded, he has speed and a strong kick.
JAKE GAYNOR (ALBURY)
On form, the Tigers' most important player.
Was superb in last week's qualifying final win over Wangaratta and was the best against the Pigeons.
Albury couldn't buy a goal, kicking a paltry four, but Gaynor took the intercept mark to set up Riley Bice for the first major.
Wangaratta will put plenty of time in to him because he could be the difference on his current form.
IN THE NEWS:
LEIGH MASTERS (YARRAWONGA)
Injury hasn't allowed the Morris medallist to dominate like he did last year, but when he took a pack mark on the 50m arc midway through the first quarter, you knew he was back.
Also took a clever mark falling backwards against Gaynor midway through the final term.
With Masters back in form, it's an enormous test to get past him in the grand final.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
NED PENDERGAST (YARRAWONGA)
The youngster just pipped team-mates Michael Gibbons and Matt Casey for the one vote after keeping 2021 Doug Strang medallist Jacon Conlan goalless, although he was helped by the latter's inaccuracy, kicking five behinds.
A moment on half-time summed up his win over Conlan.
He out-marked the forward, who then reacted by uncharacteristically giving away a 50m free kick and Pendergast nailed the shot from the goal square.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.