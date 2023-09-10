The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Yarrawonga's Logan Morey best on ground in grand final qualifier

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 10 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 6:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Morey was outstanding for Yarrawonga in its 17-point win over Albury to push through to the grand final. Picture by James Wiltshire
Logan Morey was outstanding for Yarrawonga in its 17-point win over Albury to push through to the grand final. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga is through to a second successive grand final after its 17-point win over Albury on Saturday. Andrew Moir names the game's top five players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.