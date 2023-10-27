By significant contrast there was no agenda item related to discussion of the master plan at the Albury Council meeting on October 23, despite councillors being at the very same briefing on October 16, and despite the startling revelations that have come to light in the week following this briefing - both in terms of the preferred greenfield build and concerns with the current site.
As elected civic leaders of the community they serve it seems bizarre that Albury councillors have no questions, comments or concerns on behalf of their community about a project that will have a lasting and significant impact on our community now and for years to come?
I am devastated and disillusioned as an Albury ratepayer and a member of Better Border Health that Albury Council does not afford an issue as important as the delivery of clinically safe and vitally needed health care on a single site now and into the future even a cursory mention.
Ratepayers need to ask why have our councillors ignored the concerns raised by the release of the 2021 master plan and washed their hands of working with our community and clinicians to get the best possible outcome.
Could it be they are prepared to compromise our health outcomes as leverage for a long awaited upgrade of Borella Road?
Just had a holiday on the south coast and had an unfortunate visit to Bega hospital, this was an eye opener. For a 10-year-old small to medium rural hospital it was incredible to compare to Albury hospital.
Bega's emergency department was massive, maybe two or three times bigger than Albury, and the hospital itself, while being a compact three-storey building, appeared to have as many facilities, beds, wards etc as Albury. Of course it doesn't have the massive waste of space and money that we have due to the hundreds of metres of corridors at Albury which are totally useless.
Why do we have this situation? Politicians.
Even our local politicians are no better, we have the member for Farrer who was the federal Minister for Health and what did we get, a third rate health system.
Time to get rid of our local politicians and get some that will represent us and not their own political interests.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.