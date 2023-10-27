The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Ratepayer 'devastated' no hospital debate by Albury councillors

By Letters to the Editor
October 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not one question on master plan?

The Monday, October 16, Wodonga Council agenda included discussions re the release of the Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital master plan 2023, just hours after councillors received a briefing from health authorities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.