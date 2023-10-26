The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bikes for buses and 16 Regional Cities Program rollout across the Border

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
October 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albury bus network has seen a substantial uptick in patronage since a new program was introduced in January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.