The Albury bus network has seen a substantial uptick in patronage since a new program was introduced in January.
However, the delayed rollout has led to some confusion.
Several new bus stops have been introduced or are in the process of being introduced to support the new bus network.
All are complete except for southbound David Street (adjacent to 470 David Street), the Albury Railway Station bus stop and infrastructure on route 909 (Albury to Thurgoona) is still in the works.
David Martin, co-owner of Martin's Albury, spoke to Albury Council about the program and said there needs to be more information for the public.
"It was done quickly because it was a state election, which means things haven't been done yet," he said.
"So there's bus stop infrastructure and timetable displays that haven't been updated around town."
"I told council that there is no infrastructure on the new route 909, so that needs to be fixed."
Councillors discussed the program at the Albury Council meeting on Monday, October 23.
They heard that as of September 14, there had been an approximate increase in patronage of 20 per cent across route 906 (Albury to Lavington), route 907 (Albury to Quicks Hill) and route 908 (Albury to Thurgoona).
Route 906 is the most popular route, with an increase of about 25 per cent.
Cr Jessica Kellahan raised concerns about the continued presence of old signage and bus stops.
"It's been up since January now, and it's a bit confusing for the community," she said.
Transport for NSW responded by stating "bus stop infrastructure and bus shelters are generally the responsibility of local councils".
"A new bus stop on David Street near Smollett Street is being introduced, however unrelated utility work has delayed its installation by Albury City Council," a department spokesperson said.
"The council has indicated the David Street bus stop installation should be completed in November."
The spokesperson said Transport for NSW is working with NSW TrainLink and Albury Council to develop a permanent solution for a bus stop at Albury station.
"In the interim, Transport is proposing to install additional wayfinding signage to help direct passengers to the interim bus stops in Smollett Street," they said.
"Transport for NSW is consulting with local bus operators to confirm which bus stops may be decommissioned, depending on dedicated school service requirements.
"Following this, Transport will work with council to ensure bus infrastructure that is no longer required is decommissioned."
Travellers can use the Transport for NSW Trip Planner tool and other third-party public transport apps to plan trips and access real-time updates.
Over the border, cyclists can now bring their bikes when travelling on local Wodonga, Wangaratta and Benalla bus routes.
The Victorian government says it's investing "approximately $3000 to $5000" for each bike rack installed, consisting of the bike rack unit, installation fee, vehicle approvals, and permits.
Each bike rack can hold two bikes and are available to users on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Our Bikes on Buses program is providing cyclists with additional transport options and new ways to connect to local services or bike trails," a Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said.
"All 13 buses within Wodonga's local bus network are being fitted with bike racks, making it easier to travel to work, shops or exploring local trails using a combination of cycling and public transport."
All buses within the Wodonga network will be fitted with bike racks by the end of this year.
