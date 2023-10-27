Miles Hemann-Petersen's extraordinary cricket career hits a major milestone on Saturday when he plays his 100th first-grade match for East Albury.
Still three months shy of his 20th birthday, the wicketkeeper-batter has raced to his century in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition which he first graced at just 13 years of age.
Hemann-Petersen took four catches that day in 2017 against Belvoir and has never looked back since, cementing not only his place behind the stumps at Alexandra Park but his reputation as one of the league's best batters.
He is captaining the Crows this season, having taken over from coach Brett Davies.
"Miles has always been part of the furniture at East Albury," Davies said.
"Through juniors, into senior cricket, he's always been a class act.
"He was a gun junior and now, after playing 100 senior games, he's captain of the first grade side.
"It's been a great rise for him and he's had great support on and off the ground.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing what the next 100 games looks like for him.
"It's pretty exciting to have someone at his age having that much experience under his belt.
"He's only now learning the impact he can have on games and I look forward to seeing that develop as well.
"He's a great young kid."
Hemann-Petersen has been in the East Albury side for so long that Cameron White and Kris Milosta are the only survivors from his debut.
"Miles is technically fantastic behind the stumps and I would have no problem recommending him as one of the top glovemen in our competition," Davies said.
"But it's with bat in hand that he's growing leaps and bounds.
ALSO IN SPORT
"He's now batting in our top four regularly and he's equally adept facing seam-up deliveries or spin.
"I really think he's ready to take the competition by storm.
"He just needs that one score to get away and that's going to be the start of the next chapter for Miles as a dominant top-order bat.
"He's always been seen as a keeper who can bat but I'm looking forward to seeing him as a batsman in his own right and really taking it to the competition."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.