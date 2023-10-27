The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

David Sinclair hails 'critical' return of Corowa-Rutherglen as Ovens and Murray's 10th team

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 27 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Critical.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.