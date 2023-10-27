Corowa-Rutherglen has vowed it won't be making up the numbers and will return as a competitive outfit next year.
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League received the best news possible on Friday when the Roos confirmed they will be back in 2024 after being forced into recess for 12 months, largely due to a player shortage.
It caps a massive nine-month commitment.
"There's seven different spreadsheets we've got between our football department but, overall, there would be 500-600 people we've reached out to, all over the country," Roos' board member Jason Marks revealed.
Marks was quizzed on how proud it must be, given there's never been a similar case in the league's 130-year history, but he admits everyone is too busy to relax.
"Certainly a lot of pride, we're still focusing on being a competitive side in the Ovens and Murray, so the job from our perspective is nowhere near finished, we're not a finished product still," he explained.
"There's four more meetings this weekend and we've got another 10 over the next two weeks with player prospects."
It's been a successful week for the club, snaring former AFL Draft contender Ryan Eyers and runner-up in Wagga Tigers' best and fairest Brady Morton.
And the Roos' netball fraternity is just as confident of returning as a competitive unit.
"Absolutely, we'll be competitive, Soph's (A grade coach Sophie Hanrahan) working and talking with a number of girls and bringing new people on board and also some past players, so we will be absolutely competitive and that's what we'll be striving to do," secretary Rowena Black offered.
"We know it's going to be different to where we were two years ago, but that's OK, we're on a journey of improving and getting better because we're coming from nothing, basically, there's no rule book for what we've done."
