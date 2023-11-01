The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

South Albury drinking fountain maker Meet Pat earns B Corporation status

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 2 2023 - 9:05am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Border manufacturer of drinking fountains has been recognised for its high business standards with a global certification.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.