Albury Wodonga Yacht Club will celebrate a decade of its prestigious Sail Country event on Lake Hume this weekend.
Almost 60 sailing boats are registered to compete, attracting sailors, coaches and support crews from rural, regional and city-based clubs throughout NSW and Victoria.
The event was first hosted in 2013, although COVID derailed it for a handful of years.
The regatta attracts youngsters from eight through to adults and will also incorporate the Flying Dutchman Australian Championships.
Some sailors will stay on to join coaching and training programs on Lake Hume on Monday and Tuesday.
AWYC Commodore Phil Clements says Sail Country showcases Lake Hume, brings visitor income to the region and generates funds that allows Albury Wodonga Yacht Club to offer a wide range of community sailing programs, including Tackers (7-12 year olds), OutThere (youth), Sailability, and introduction to sailing programs for schools.
